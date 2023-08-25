I&B Ministry extends last date of submission for Best Web Series (OTT) Award

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has extended the date of submission of entries of the inaugural edition of the Best Web Series (OTT) Award from August 25 to 6pm on September 4 for online submissions, while the hardcopy of the series can be submitted by September 12, 2023.

In the event that September 12, 2023 is declared a holiday, the next working day will be considered as the final date for receipt of the application.

The decision to extend the date of submission was taken by the I&B Ministry with an effort to ensure that maximum number of Web Series’ can participate for the award which intends to recognise the creative prowess of the OTT platform which has grown manifold in the last two years.

An eminent jury, consisting of personalities from the entertainment industry, will choose the Best Web Series and the winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh as cash prize, along with certificates at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

To be eligible for the award, the web series has to be an originally created/shot series in any Indian language and has to be an original piece of work either commissioned or produced. Further, the series should have been co-produced, licensed, or acquired with the purpose of releasing ONLY on the OTT platform.

Also, to be eligible for the award, all episodes of the entry (web series/season), should have been released on an OTT platform from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

