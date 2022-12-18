IATO Annual Convention & Travel Mart: Panelists Discuss “Inbound Tourism-What lies Ahead!”

Bhubaneswar: The 37th Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Annual Convention & Travel Mart has been inaugurated on 16th December 2022 in presence of Aswini Kumar Patra, Minister, Tourism, Odisha, Mr Asim Arun, MoS (Ind. Charge) Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Secretary Ministry of Tourism GOI Mr Arvind Singh & DG of UP Tourism Mr Mukesh Kumar Meshram at The Centrum Hotel Lucknow. This is a four days’ long programme that will continue up to 19th December 2022.

Sachin R Jadhav, Director of Tourism and MD, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation participated as a Panelist in the Business Session on ‘Inbound Tourism – What Lies Ahead!’ at this Annual Convention & Travel Mart on 17th December at the venue.

Additional Secretary MoT, GoI, Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma, PS & DG, UP Tourism Mr MukeshMeshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism & MD, MP Tourism Board Mr SheoShekharShukla, DG SEPC AbhaySinha& Director Uday Tours & Travel Mr Rajiv Mehra were the other distinguished speakers in the panel.

On 18th December, delegates from different States discussed on the subject: Explore the Unexplored- Rural, Agriculture, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism. Also, a motivational session has been conducted today.