Puri: Vir Vikram Yadav, who was appointed as the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri, visited the Holy Trinity’s shrine in the Pilgrim town today.

Vir Vikram Yadav, incumbent Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary in the Works department. He will also be the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri.