IAS Toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan Now Officially Divorced

Jaipur: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer-couple Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan are now officially divorced after an order passed by a Jaipur court.

The application was filed just two years after the two got married.

Both had filed the application for divorce before the court in November last year with mutual consent.

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan made the headlines in 2016 with the announcement of the results of civil services examination for 2015 batch. Tina Dabi had topped the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Tina Dabi became the first person from Dalit community to top the prestigious civil services examination. Athar Aamir Khan had come second in the all-India examination after Tina Dabi.

While it was the first attempt at the civil services examination by Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan, hailing from Kashmir Valley, was already a qualified civil servant having been selected for the allied services the previous year.

His second rank was hailed as fulfilling dream for Kashmiri youths in the national mainstream services. They met for the first time during their training for the IAS and became a pair.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and many Union ministers were among those who had attended their wedding reception in Delhi.

Their wedding was hailed as a symbol of communal harmony by many politicians.

Both Dabi and Athar were allocated to the Rajasthan cadre of the IAS. Initially, both of them were in the same city, but Tina Dabi was later posted to Sri Ganganagar as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad. Athar was posted to Jaipur as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

In November last year, Dabi joined as the joint secretary (finance) of the government of Rajasthan.