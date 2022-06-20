IAS Sanjay Singh Assumes Charge As Principal Secy Of Odisha’s I&PR Dept

Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh took charge as the new principal secretary of the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday here.

After taking office, Singh held discussions with senior officials on various functions of the department.

He said that the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra will be broadcasted by various spiritual TV channels operating at the national level.

Singh also emphasized the need to inform the devotees of the entire country about the procession and to broadcast it live.

The 997-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer had earlier held the post of commissioner at Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He was succeeded by Ganjam district collector Kulange Vijay Amruta as BMC Commissioner.