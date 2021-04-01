IAS Reshuffle: Nikunja Bihari Dhal Appointed As Gridco Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Wednesday effected a minor IAS reshuffle.

The Odisha government posted 1993 batch IAS Nikunja Bihari Dhal as Chairman of Gridco, Bhubaneswar and Chairman of OPTCL, Bhubaneswar. This will be Dhal’s additional responsibilities apart from working as the Principal Secretary of Energy Department, stated a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Pension Grievance Department, Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department will remain in charge of the office of Secretary, Agriculture and FE Department in addition to his own duties, on return from election duty.

Similarly, Raj Kumar Sharma, Agriculture Production Commissioner, will remain in an additional charge of the A&FE Department till the return of Suresh Kumar Vashishth from election duty.