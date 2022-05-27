IAS Officer Transferred To Ladakh, Wife To Arunachal For Walking Dog In Stadium

New Delhi: The IAS officer who used to walk his dog at a stadium in Delhi has been transferred to Ladakh. In an order, the Home Ministry said Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

According to official sources, the Home Ministry had asked for a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report on the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Mr Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the Home Ministry on Thursday evening, prompting the ministry to order their transfer.

Sanjeev Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Earlier in yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities to stay open for sportsperson till 10 pm.

“It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them,” Kejriwal said.