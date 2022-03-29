IAS officer Tina Dabi to marry again!

New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, a UPSC 2016 exam topper from Rajasthan, is going to get married to IAS Officer Pradeep Gawande. She took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. “I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance,” she wrote on Instagram, the photo-sharing app. She enjoys considerable popularity on the photo-sharing app with over 1.4 million followers.

Tina’s future husband is Dr. Pradeep Gawande, a qualified medical doctor and civil servant from Maharashtra.

Unlike her previous high-profile wedding that attracted many top names in India’s political world, Tina’s engagement with Dr. Pradeep was a low-key affair. Though she has not revealed much about her engagement, people close to her IAS topper say that Tina’s parents and sister Ria Dabi were present during the engagement ceremony.

Tina had married Jammu and Kashmir’s Athar Aamir Khan in 2018 when several ministers from the Narendra Modi government and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended her reception in Delhi. The couple, however, split last year after a Jaipur civil court gave its approval to their divorce application.

Athar has since left Jaipur and has been working in Srinagar, his native place.

As for Tina’s finance, Pradeep completed his MBBS before successfully cracking the IAS exam. He’s believed to be 13 years older than Tina and three years senior to his future wife in civil service.