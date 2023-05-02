IAS Officer Couple Ananya Das & Chanchal Rana Get Married

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das and Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana tied the nuptial knot at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday.

Family members, relatives and close friends of the bureaucrat couple attended the event and wished the newly-weds.

The duo had gotten engaged in February in the presence of their family members and close relatives at her official residence in Sambalpur.

This was second wedding for both Ananya Das and Chanchal Rana. Ananya, who hails from Assam, was earlier married to IAS officer Abdaal Akhtar. Similarly, Chanchal was married to IAS officer Swadha Dev Singh. However, after separation from their respective partners, both Ananya and Chanchal decided to marry again.

Ananya, a 2015 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer, had previously held the position of Commissioner of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).On the other hand, Rana, an alumnus of NIT Silchar, is a 2014 batch IAS officer and bagged seventh rank at the all-India level.