IAS Ananya Das exchanges rings with Bolangir Collector

Bhubaneswar: IAS officer and Sambalpur Collector Ananya Das got engaged to Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana at her residence in Sambalpur on Sunday.

According to sources, the two senior IAS officers exchanged rings in the presence of their family, friends and colleagues.

It is worthwhile to mention here that, Das, who hails from Assam, had earlier tied the knot with Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar. Similarly, Rana had married to Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh.