IAF’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team Performs Display Event In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the final showdown, the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force on Thursday performed the display event in Bhubaneswar.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team will exhibit the air show in Bhubaneswar and in Puri.

While the Team will exhibit the air show over the Bali Jatra Ground on the banks of the river Kuakhai here tomorrow (September 16) at around 10 AM and continue for about 20 minutes, in Puri, the air show will be exhibited on the 18th over Raj Bhavan.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are likely to attend the event as chief guests.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the IAF is one of the nine aircraft display teams across the world. The aim of the aerobatic display is to showcase the professionalism and skill of the Indian Air Force pilots as well as to instil a sense of patriotism in the youth of the country.