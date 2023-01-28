IAF’s Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 Crash In MP; One Pilot Dead

Bhopal: One pilot succumbed to his injuries while two others were seriously injured after two Indian Air Force fighter jets – a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 – crashed during a training exercise earlier today, officials said on Saturday.

While initial reports hinted at the possibility of a mid-air collision, there has been no official confirmation.

While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other is believed to have gone down 100 km away in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The Sukhoi had two pilots while the Mirage had one pilot, defence sources said.

Both aircraft are used on the frontlines by the Indian Air Force. The two pilots on the Sukhoi managed to eject and were taken to hospital on a helicopter.