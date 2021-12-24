IAF’s MiG-21 Fighter Plane Crashes in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, Pilot Dead

New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today evening near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer during a training sortie. Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who had been piloting the fighter jet, lost his life in the incident.

Confirming the news, the official handle of the Air Force tweeted, “This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered.”

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart,” the Indian Air Force said in another tweet.

With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh informed that the plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station. The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.