IAF’s C-17 aircraft lands in Gujarat

Gujarat: The Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, carrying the second batch of diplomats, officials and journalists from Kabul, landed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

The IAF aircraft flew from Hamid Karzai International (HKI) Airport around 8 am Kabul time with the help of US forces manning the ATC. Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon is on the flight along with 120 other diplomats and officials.

The IAF aircraft is expected to reach Delhi around 1 pm.