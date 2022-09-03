IAF to exhibit Suryakiran air show in Bhubaneswar, Puri on Sept 16, 18

Bhubaneswar: The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be performing air shows each in Bhubaneswar and Puri, informed the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday.

According to reports, the IAF’s Aerobatic Team will exhibit Suryakiran air show over Kuakhai River bed in Bhubaneswar on the 16th of September and over Raj Bhawan in Puri on the 18th of September.

The Suryakiran Aerobic Team has shared on Twitter its display calendar for the season 2022-23 cycle 1. Apart from Odisha, the IAF will also display air shows in Guwahati on September 26 and 27 in Chandigarh on October 8 and at Bareilly on October 14.