IAF To Airlift Stranded Indians From Afghanistan

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed in Kabul to airlift the Indian nationals and officials stranded in Afghanistan.

As per the available information, 46 people have been evacuated from Kabul.

A high-level official meeting is likely to be held on Monday evening in Delhi to discuss the options and future course of action for the Indian embassy and the staff there.

The Indian contingent in Afghanistan has also been talking to officials on the ground to be able to move to the airport and fly back to India, sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a press conference on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, said that the Government of India has been “closely monitoring” all developments there.

Reportedly, India has around 500 of its officials and security staff stranded there.