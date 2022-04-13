IAF Signs MoU With IIT Madras To Accelerate Indigenisation Efforts For ATMA Nirbhar Bharat

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force and IIT Madras signed an MoU on 13 April 22 for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the IAF.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Professor H S N Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT Madras, at Air Force Station, Tughlakabad, Delhi.

The joint Partnership between IAF and IIT Madras aims to accelerate IAF’s indigenisation efforts for achieving ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Under the ambit of MoU, IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards the sustenance of various weapon systems.

IIT Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.

IIT Madras in partnership with IAF will significantly contribute to indigenisation efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving ‘Self Reliance’.