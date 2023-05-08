IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Rajasthan: Death toll rises to 3

Rajasthan: An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan during a routine operational training sortie around 9:45 am on Monday, killing three civilians. The pilot, however, ejected safely and only sustained minor injuries.

The plane crashed on the house of the three victims in Bahlolnagar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said. The IAF said it regrets the loss of lives and offered its condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency but failed in his attempt to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures.

“Having failed to do so, he initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process,” the IAF said, per an ANI report.

Sources stated that the aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh and was recovered about 25 kilometres northeast of the Suratgarh base.

The IAF media centre announced that an inquiry has been constituted to find the cause of the accident. This news comes as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh this morning.