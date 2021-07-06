IAF Initiates Process To Buy 10 Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has initiated the process of acquiring 10 counter unmanned aircraft systems. As per Request for Information for the project, main weapon of Made in India anti-drone system should be Laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

The IAF is planning to deploy these systems at different airbases.

A day after the attack on June 27, the IAF floated a Request for Information (RFI) for Indian vendors for Counter Unarmed Aircraft System (CUAS).

The RFI mentions that the systems should be equipped with Global Navigation Satellite Jammer System (GNSS) and Radio Frequency jammers as a soft kill option and Laser based Directed Energy Weapon (Laser-DEW) as a hard kill option to destroy the drones.

All the ten CUAS are required in mobile configuration mounted on indigenous vehicles with cross-country capability and powered by indigenous Electrical Power Supply (EPS) system.

The CUAS should have provision for dismounting of all sub systems including integral power solution from the vehicle and mounting on rooftop or open ground.

These systems detect and intercept hostile drones and unmanned aerial systems, which can be used for intelligence gathering or smuggling contraband, or to deploy explosives.

CUASs are deployed to protect military bases, airports, critical infrastructure and other important sites.

Typically, there are two main aspects to an anti-drone system — the detection of a rogue drone, and its destruction with weapon system, or jamming its communication signals.