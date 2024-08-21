IAF fighter jet accidentally releases ‘air store’ near Pokhran; enquiry ordered

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said one of its fighter aircraft inadvertently released an “air store” near the Pokhran firing range due to a technical malfunction. The IAF confirmed the incident in a social media post on X, assuring the public that no damage to life or property has been reported.

The incident occurred during a routine operation when the air store—typically referring to munitions, bombs, or other military equipment carried by aircraft—was unintentionally deployed. The precise nature of the air store involved in the malfunction has not been disclosed.

An enquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the technical glitch, the IAF said.

The Indian Air Force posted on X: “An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been reported.”

The Pokhran firing range, located in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, is a key site for testing and training exercises by the Indian armed forces.

The incident draws parallels with a more serious event that occurred in March 2022, when a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired from India into Pakistan. The missile, which was unarmed, crashed into Mian Channu in the Khanewal District of Punjab, Pakistan. The unarmed missile caused damage to some buildings and left a crater in a field, leading to initial confusion and concern among local residents.

The incident, which could have led to severe diplomatic fallout or even military confrontation, was quickly acknowledged by Indian authorities as an accident, attributing it to a “technical malfunction” during routine maintenance.