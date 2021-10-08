IAF Day: Odisha artist makes ‘Westland Wapiti’ aircraft replica

Puri: An Odisha-based artist named Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has gone viral on the internet after he made a replica ‘Westland Wapiti’ aircraft using 1360 matchsticks to mark the 89th Air Force Day.

“It took me 5 days to make this 33-inch long and 40-inch wide model of Westland Wapiti,” he said.

The Westland Wapiti was a British two-seat general-purpose military single-engined biplane of the 1920s. It was designed and built by Westland Aircraft Works to replace the Airco DH.9A in Royal Air Force service.

Earlier, on World Bicycle Day this year, he made the famous ‘Penny Farthing cycle’ which looks a lot like a ‘unicycle’ Using over 3600 matchsticks.

He had also created a replica of a 1980s radio on the occasion of World Radio Day this year.