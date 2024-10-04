New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh has raised concerns over China’s accelerated infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Speaking at a press conference today, Singh emphasized the importance of India upgrading its own infrastructure to maintain strategic parity.

“China is rapidly building infrastructure along the LAC, which includes roads, bridges, and dual-use facilities such as airports,” Singh stated1. He highlighted that India is also enhancing its border infrastructure, with significant projects underway to improve connectivity and operational readiness2.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief underscored the necessity of having indigenous weapon systems to address future security challenges. “By 2047, we aim to have our entire inventory produced within India,” he added2. This move aligns with the broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign military imports.

The infrastructure upgrades on the Indian side include the construction of nearly 70 strategically important roads along the China border3. These developments are crucial for ensuring swift troop movement and logistical support in the event of any border tensions.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the briefing, reiterated the government’s commitment to bolstering national security through enhanced infrastructure and indigenous defense capabilities.

The ongoing infrastructure race along the LAC underscores the strategic importance of the region and the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness.

