IAF Cancels Plans To Buy 48 Mi-17 Choppers From Russia

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has decided to cancel plans to buy 48 more Mi-17 V5 helicopters from Russia in a bid to support the Make in India initiative.

The decision to withdraw the tender for the 48 helicopters that was taken much before the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out and has nothing to do with the global scenario.

“The tender for 48 Mi-17V5 helicopters has been withdrawn in view of the push for indigenisation. The IAF would now be supporting an indigenous programme for helicopters,” the reports said.

These helicopters are part of a larger family of high-performance and multipurpose Mi-17s that can fly at high altitudes in complex weather conditions, be it in tropical and maritime climates or even in desert conditions.

Mi-17s are manufactured at Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of state-owned helicopter design and manufacturing company called Russian Helicopters.