IAF appoints Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has appointed Air Marshal Tejinder Singh as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (DCAS) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) on Sunday, September 1. Following his appointment, the Air Marshal laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi as homage to the bravehearts who gave the supreme sacrifice.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned on June 13 1987 in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. He is a Category ‘A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4500 hours of flying, an alumnus of Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College. In addition to leading a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station and a premier Fighter Base, he has also served as the Air Officer Commanding of Jammu and Kashmir.

He has held a variety of staff positions, including Operational Staff at a Command HQ, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1) at Air HQ, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Financial (Planning) at HQ IDS, Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and ACAS Ops (Strategy) at Air HQ.

He was the Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force in Shillong, Meghalaya, before taking the charge of his current position.

Moreover, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2022, by the Hon’ble President of India in recognition of his meritorious services.