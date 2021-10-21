IAF Aircraft Crashes In MP’s Bhind

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft on Thursday crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

“An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Bhind police and Air Force officials rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. The area has been cordoned off to disperse the crowd.

Further details are awaited.