I Will Try My Best To Fulfill Dreams Of My Husband: BJD’s Alka Mohanty

Jharsuguda: Continuing the winning streak, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) clinched the by-election to the Brajrajnagar assembly seat in the Jharsuguda district.

Party candidate Alka Mohanty trounced her nearest rival and Congress’ Kishore Chandra Patel by a margin of 65,000 votes.

Speaking to media persons after the election results, Mohanty said that she will fulfil her husband’s dream for the Brajrajnagar people.

“My husband had won the Brajrajnagar assembly seat for the first time, even though being a new face. People of Brajrajnagar voted for me because of the work of my husband during his tenure as MLA for around 2.5 years,” she said.

She appreciated the efforts of the party workers who had worked hard under the sun and also thanked the people of Brajrajnagar for being with her and choosing the right candidate through their votes.

The bypoll was necessitated as MLA Kishore Mohanty, the husband of the BJD candidate, died in December last year.

This is the first time since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that the BJP was struggling at the third spot, with the Congress coming up in the second spot.