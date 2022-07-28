“I will speak the right thing at the right moment”: Babushaan

Bhubaneswar: In what comes as a huge relief for his fans, Babushaan Mohanty on Thursday said that he was happy to be with his family at the moment.

“I will speak the right thing at the right moment,” Babushaan told journalists of several media houses who were waiting outside his residence in Bhubaneswar today.

Babushaan made such comments from the balcony of his house. He was accompanied by his mother, veteran actress Aparajita Mohanty.

Aparajita, on the other hand, said that she along with her son Babushaan will not be going anywhere today as their health condition is not good.

Actor Babushaan Mohanty had a conversation with his wife Trupti Satapathy over phone after he reached his home in Jagannath Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

According to Babushaan ‘s close friend-producer Sanjay Nayak, ” The family matter will be solved very soon. He is in a better state of mind but at the same time, he is worried about his father’s health condition. “

Notably, the actor returned to Bhubaneswar yesterday morning from Chennai. Following this, he went to meet his parents.