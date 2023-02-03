While Lionel Messi is currently contracted with Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain after his exit from FC Barcelona where he spent the most of his senior career, the Argentina skipper said that he will return to Spain.

While he did not say about playing for the La Liga giants but he mentioned that he plans to settle in the city after retiring from sport.

“When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it’s my home,” Messi said in an interview with Dario Ole.

In the same interview when Messi was asked what did he keep as memorabilia from the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar in which he led Argentina to victory last year, the seven time Ballon d’Or Winner said: “Everything.”

“I kept everything from the final: The boots, the t-shirts… Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I’m going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories,” he stated.

Messi hasn’t dismissed the possibility of playing in FIFA World Cup 2026

When quizzed about his future with the Albiceleste, Messi admitted that it will be difficult to make it the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he hasn’t yet closed the possibility of participating in it.

“Because of age, it’ll be difficult to make 2026. I love playing football and while I feel like I’m in good shape and enjoying this, I’m going to keep at it. It seems like a long time until the next World Cup, but it depends on how my career is going,” he said.