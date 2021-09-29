“I Will Continue To Fight For The Truth”, Says Sidhu In A Video Message

New Delhi: A day after resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has posted a video on his social media account.

In the video message, Sidhu said that his only religion is to make people’s lives better.

“I can’t compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can’t disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised,” Sidhu said in the video message. I don’t have any personal rivalry with anyone; 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people’s lives better. This is my only religion.”

In the accompanying tweet, Sidhu said that he will continue fighting for truth “till his last breath”.

Sidhu’s resignation came 72 days after he was appointed as Punjab Congress chief, and eight days after Punjab got a new chief minister. He was miffed at not having his way with some senior appointments.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

The cricketer-turned-politician resignation from his post on Tuesday.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress,” Navjot Sidhu, wrote in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

According to people familiar with the matter, Sidhu’s resignation was triggered by the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the state cabinet, the appointed of APS Deol as the state’s attorney general, and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state’s DGP; and the allocation of the home portfolio to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.