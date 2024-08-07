“I was eager to work on good written roles by good filmmakers,”: Malavika Mohanan

Stunning actress, Malavika Mohanan is set to hit the big screen opposite Chiyaan Vikram in the upcoming pan-India film ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa. Ranjith which is touted to be one of the biggest Tamil films of the year. During her recent promotional visit to Bengaluru, the actress discussed the challenges of portraying Aarthi and shared insights into what drew her to the project.

She said, “Doing the same kind of roles becomes monotonous and boring too. I was eager to work on good written roles by good filmmakers.”

Addressing her role in ‘Thangalaan’, Malavika shared, “Yes, I did think about Thangalaan as audiences had seen me in certain kinds of roles. However, eventually, I just wanted to crack the character.”

Thangalaan is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.