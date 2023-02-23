“I Was Deboarded, Arrested Illegally”: Pawan Khera Granted Interim Bail

New Delhi: Dwarka court in Delhi granted interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in view of the order passed by the Supreme Court. The court granted him interim bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 30,000, news agency ANI reported.

In his first remarks after getting bail, Khera said he was arrested in an illegal manner. “Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today,” Khera said.

“Our struggle is to protect this nation, protect constitutional values – my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his effort,” he added.

Asked about his next step for the Congress’s 85th plenary session in Raipur, Khera said he was going there now.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted interim bail to Khera, who was produced before court, on a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety of the like amount. The magistrate passed the order after receiving a copy of the Supreme Court’s order for Khera’s release.