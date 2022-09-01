I Want Mustafizur Rahman To Become The Leader Of The Bangladesh Bowling Attack: Sanjay Manjrekar

2018 Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh find themselves in a do-or-die scenario as Shakib Al Hasan-led side aim to find the better of Sri Lanka in today’s Group B Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Stadium. Both, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka suffered defeats against Afghanistan and are now left to see who progresses ahead to the Super fours from Group B after today’s result, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, 6 PM onwards.

While both teams need to sort out their batting woes, former India cricket-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Bangladesh would need the ‘Fizz’ Mustafizur Rahman to bring his A-game today. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman needs to bounce back and lead the bowling attach in their team’s do-or-die Asia Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka today, “Mustafizur Rahman has to come to the party. He has become a different bowler now. When he arrived on the scene, he was a guy who got some early wickets. He was a wicket-taker. That’s the role he has got to play now. In this bowling attack, you see bowlers who will keep the runs down, but who is going to get the wickets? And that’s how T20 matches are won. So, I am not sure a personnel change would make much of a difference. I just want ‘Fizz’ to now become the leader of the pack. The onus on ‘Fizz’ should be to get wickets rather than be economical.”

Meanwhile, as far as Sri Lanka is concerned, Manjrekar advised Dasun Shanaka and Co. to use their leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at the right time. The Bangladesh batsmen struggled against the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman in the powerplay while Rashid Khan created havoc for the Tigers in the middle overs. Sri Lanka too have similar bowlers who can exploit the opposition team’s weakness with spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’, Sanjay Manjrekar believes Sri Lanka need to use leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at a time when the opposition team is going after the bowling attack, “Wanindu, I think, is good, when the batters are going after him. So, use him at a time when the batting team is under pressure to expedite the run-rate, and that’s when you bring him because he has got a big heart and is hard to go after. And that’s where he gets the wickets.”

