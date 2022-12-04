I Trust ‘My Friend’ PM Modi To Bring Us Together: France Prez Macron

London: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed confidence in India taking over the presidency of the powerful G20, saying that he has trust that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would bring everyone together to build a peaceful and a sustainable world.

US President Joe Biden on Friday described India as a strong partner of the US and said that he was looking forward to supporting his “friend” Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

Sharing a picture of himself and Prime Minister Modi in a tweet on Sunday, Macron endorsed the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” that India has chosen to work on during its presidency of the G20.