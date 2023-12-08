I-T Dept Unearths Huge Cash From Liquor Unit Manager’s House In Odisha’s Bolangir

Bolangir: After recovery of more than Rs 300 crore during raids by the Income Tax department against the Boudh Distillery Private Limited, the I-T officials have again unearthed a huge amount of cash from the house of the manager of the liquor unit in Bolangir on Friday evening.

As per sources, the I-T department officials carried out a surprise raid at the house of the manager at Sudapada in Bolangir and recovered piles of currencies.

The officials took the cash in 19 bags in a pickup van to the SBI branch in Bolangir amid tight security. However, the exact amount of the cash remains unclear as counting is underway at the bank.

The sleuths of the Income Tax department seized over Rs.300 crore in multiple raids held over the last two days in districts of Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand on properties linked to various alcohol manufacturing firms, officials aware of the development said.