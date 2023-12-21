I-T Dept Seized Rs 351 Cr Cash During Raids in Odisha, Jharkhand & WB

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department conducted a Search and Seizure operation on a group, engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of country liquor, grain-based alcohol, bottling of foreign liquor, running hospitals and educational institutions, etc. on 06.12.2023.

The operation resulted in the seizure of undisclosed cash amounting to more than Rs. 351 crore and unaccounted jewellery exceeding Rs. 2.80 crore. A substantial part of the cash, to the tune of Rs. 329 crores, was unearthed and seized from obscure & dilapidated buildings, hidden chambers and hidden safe houses camouflaged as an unoccupied/nondescript residence located in small towns of Odisha including Sudapada and Titlagarh in Bolangir District and Khetrajrajpur in Sambalpur District.

This operation covered more than 30 premises spread across 10 districts in the States of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The business of the group is controlled by a family based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. One of the group’s family members is also a Politically Exposed Person residing in Ranchi.

During the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of documents and digital data has been found & seized. Preliminary analysis of seized evidence reveals records of unaccounted sales of country liquor, systematic details of undisclosed cash receipts and references for movement of unaccounted cash. The main employees looking after the business activities of the group have admitted that the cash found and seized during the search operation represents the unaccounted income of the group, generated through its multiple business concerns. This was also corroborated by one of the family members actively involved in the business. The facts unearthed during the search operation indicate that the group has been indulging in huge suppression of income earned from the liquor business. Further investigations are in progress, said the Ministry of Finance.