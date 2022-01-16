“I Salute Each Individual Associated With Vaccination Drive”, Says PM Modi On Completion Of 1 Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive on completion of 1 year of vaccine drive.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers for vaccination drive. He also said that India’s vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19.

In response to a tweet by MyGovIndia, the Prime Minister, in a series of tweets said;

“Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers is exceptional. When we see glimpses of people being vaccinated in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride. India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will always remain science based. We are also augmenting health infrastructure to ensure our fellow citizens get proper care. Let us keep following all COVID-19 related protocols and overcome the pandemic.”

<>

Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against COVID-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods. https://t.co/7ch0CAarIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2022

</>