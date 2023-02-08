I & PR Dept To Provide Video Of Prez’s Programmes In Odisha To Media

Bhubaneswar: In view of the President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled Odisha visit, the State Government has made elaborate arrangement to provide common video feed of President’s programmes to different media.

The Information and Public Relation Department (I & PR) has made arrangements for the live telecast of President’s programme at Rama Devi University, Bhubaneswar and National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack on February 11. The department will also provide video coverage and photos of the President’s Lingaraj temple visit.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting presided over by the chief secretary on February 6.

The department met today under chairmanship of director Indramani Tripathy in order to execute the exercise.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to start her two-day Odisha visit from February 10. She will attend a programme at Utkal Mandap followed by the convocation ceremony of Ramadevi Women’s university on the first day of her tour.

On February 11, Murmu will inaugurate the National Paddy Congress at National Rice Research Institute.