I.N.D.I.A Seat-Sharing: Congress Alliance Likely In 9 States Amid AAP Rift

New Delhi: The talks of seat distribution among I.N.D.I.A bloc partners are likely to gain momentum as the Congress alliance committee report will submit its report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow (Jan 3), sources to ABP Live. They said the Congress will form an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in nine states.

National Alliance Committee of Congress, which has discussed with the state units, will submit its report to party president Kharge on Wednesday and after this, the party president will take the talks forward with other parties of the grand alliance.

Congress will share seats with allies in about nine states: Jammu Kashmir, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Sources say there is very little possibility of an alliance between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the opposition alliance has ‘wholesale’ differences and is made up of ‘tired and disappointed souls’.

“They (INDIA alliance) are also well aware that they will fall flat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The so-called alliance has ‘wholesale’ differences. These ‘tired and disappointed souls’ know that they have any impact (in Lok Sabha polls 2024),” he said on reports of I.N.D.I.A coalition meeting to decide their convenor.