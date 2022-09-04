I Just Try To Stay In My Zone And Play The Game: Suryakumar Yadav

The Greatest Rivalry resumes when India squares off with Pakistan in the DP World Asia Cup 2022 – Super 4 stage, on Sunday, September 4th, 2022, from 6 PM onwards, Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Riding high on the confidence of back-to-back victories, Team India will be looking to carry on their perfect run in the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav set the stage on fire against Hong Kong when he smashed 68 runs off just 26 balls which garnered him high praise from the likes of Virat Kohli and others. Suryakumar Yadav, known for his unorthodox yet destructive batting style, has been one of India’s star performers in recent matches and has attributed it to his preparation and mindset before games.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’, Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his preparations and being in the ‘zone’ ahead of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan DP World Asia Cup 2022 game, “Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it’s the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it’s like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, and what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it’s all the same. I don’t think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game.”

Suryakumar also spoke about how important his mentality before games has to be and how he prepares for matches of such high intensity. “For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; is go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again.”

The swashbuckling batsman elaborated on his favourite move in his arsenal and how he tries to bring the game to the opposition when he is on the pitch. “I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself.”

He further added, “I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mindset was the same when I was playing red ball as well. It’s the same for all three formats, it doesn’t change from a T20 to a one-day. So, my mindset remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can. And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going.”

