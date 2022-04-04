I Do Not Get Angry Except On Questions Related To Kashmir : Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he does not get angry except on questions related to Kashmir.

He also added that his high-pitched voice does not reflect anger but is a “manufacturing defect” evoking laughter from members.

Moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the House, Amit Shah said that the bill was aimed at making the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious and increasing the conviction rate.

He sought to allay the apprehension of opposition members about the bill including on the right to privacy.

As opposition benches made some comments, Amit Shah said he will respond to the point made by “Dada”. As a Trinamool Congress member quipped in a lighter vein that the minister responds to Dada in an angry tone, the minister made everyone smile with his reply.

“I never scold anyone. My voice is a little high-pitched. It is my manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, get so on question related to Kashmir,” he said.

He said that this bill was too late. In 1980, the Law Commission sent a proposal to the Government of India to reconsider the Prisoners Identification Act 1920 in its report.