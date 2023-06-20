“I did not become a producer to make money. I am an accidental producer,” says Kangana Ranaut on Tiku weds Sheru

Full of fun, love, and quirk, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer romantic comedy, Tiku Weds Sheru, is the recent talk of the town. Taking on the role of producer with this film, Kangana Ranaut marks her production debut with Tiku Weds Sheru under her banner, Manikarnika Films.

Tiku weds Sheru is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricities of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their shared dreams.

Speaking about her newly taken role as a producer, Ranaut said, “I did not become a producer to make money. I am an accidental producer, to ensure that the kind of films I want to make are being made. I incorporate my experiences on my sets as well.”

For instance, unlike other film sets, the actor-turned producer has strictly instructed her team to ensure whatever the budget, the entire unit is served the same food. Further talking about ensuring equality on the set, Kangana said, “Whichever actor comes on the set, no matter how big or small their role is, we ensure that they are treated with respect, provided a proper script to help them work on their lines. Because whoever is coming on the set, is invested in the film no matter how big or small. So they deserve to be respected equally!”

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the film is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.

