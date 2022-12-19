“I did it because France fans booed me”: Argentina goalkeeper Martinez on vulgar gesture with Golden Glove trophy

Argentina star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is under the spotlight, after a video of him doing a lewd gesture with the Golden Glove award became viral on the internet has now revealed about his shocking gesture.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper explained that his shocking gesture was in response to France supporters booing him.

Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red, via AS: ‘I did it because the French booed me. Pride does not work with me.’

Martinez was seen collecting his Golden Glove trophy, holding it to his groin and waving it on FIFA World Cup presentation podium.

Fans on social media slammed the Aston Villa goalkeeper for making such a gesture, considering the occasion.