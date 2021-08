I-Day: Two Odia Freedom Fighters To Be Felicitated By Prez

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate two freedom fighters of Odisha on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

The two freedom fighters are Jitendra Pradhan from Bargarh district and Sarada Prasad Roy from Bhadrak district.

Both the freedom fighters will be felicitated by the President on August 9. Respective district collectors will go to their homes and give the felicitation.