I-Day 2022: Three Prison Personnel From Odisha Awarded Correctional Service Medals

Bhubaneswar: Three prison personnel from Odisha have been awarded President’s Correctional Service Medals on Independence Day 2022.

As per the notification, Bivendu Bhuyan, Jailor, Odisha has been awarded President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Similarly, Bulu Matia, Jailor, and Supak Kumar Nayak, Assistant Jailor were awarded Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of Independence Day.

The decorations include 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President’s police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.