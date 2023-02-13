I couldn’t win Bigg Boss, but I am happy I won so many hearts: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she finishes 3rd

Mumbai: It was a surprising twist on Bigg Boss (BB) 16’s finale night. While many BB superfans wanted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, the actress finished third. And rapper MC Stan was crowned the winner. But Priyanka says she is happy, not just for herself, but for Stan, too.

Ankit Gupta, her good friend and co-contestant as well, was rather emotional when he name was announced.

“I am very happy for Stan. Woh show ko halke mein le raha tha, par jeet gaya kyunki woh bahut real hai. He is a very nice guy, and I am happy for him,” she tells us, adding, “Everything happens for a reason. I couldn’t win the show, but I am happy I won so many hearts. It feels amazing. I am getting so much love.”

Even though the Udaariyaan actress is content with being the second runner-up, her BFF and co-actor Ankit Gupta cried when she got evicted. When we ask Priyanka about it, she says, “I was shocked when I saw Ankit cry, usko mere liye bura laga hoga. But we spoke after that, and he understood. He is okay now (laughs). Ankit is family to me. I adore him a lot.”

PriyAnkit in Bigg Boss 16 house

When it comes to the game, she feels that Shiv Thakare deserved the trophy. The actress says, “I like Stan more than Shiv, but mujhe Shiv deserving lagta hai. He has given 102% to the game. He was involved in the game from the first day.”

For now, she is planning to go on a small vacation. “It won’t be a long break, but I really want to go out for a week. If something good comes up on the work front, the vacation will have to wait (smiles). Salman (Khan) sir ne bola hai that he has something for me, I am super excited for that as well. It means a lot to me,” Priyanka says.