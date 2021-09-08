I Can’t Believe How Happy I Am Today: Pramod Bhagat After Meeting With Sachin Tendulkar

Bhubaneswar: Paralympics badminton gold medallist Pramod Bhagat on Wednesday expressed his happiness after meeting the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The ace para-shuttler said that it is like the dream come true after meeting the master blaster.

“I can’t believe how happy I am today. As a kid I took inspiration from Sir Sachin Tendulkar for always being positive and motivated,” Pramod posted on his Instagram.

“I always imagined that I would get a chance one day to meet you. I also wished that day should come to post the biggest achievement of my life and God aligned all the stars for me,” the para shuttler wrote.

“I won the Paralympics gold. The joy of the medal hadn’t even settled that I got a chance to meet you. I was falling short of words at the start as I couldn’t believe I was sitting next to you,” Pramod mentioned. “Your kindness is heart-touching,” he added.

“The words you spoke to me will stay with me forever and will keep inspiring me for life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be sleepless tonight,” Pramod concluded.

Notably, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced cash award of Rs 6 crore for parathlete Pramod Bhagat who scripted history by winning the gold medal in the badminton men’s singles (SL3) final match of the Tokyo Paralympics Games on Sep 4. He has also been offered Group ‘A’ government job.