“I Am Sorry”, Says Ashok Gehlot After Reading Out Old Budget

Jaipur: After flak from Opposition, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tendered apology for reading out old budget in the State Assembly.

“I feel sorry what happened was by mistake. The Opposition alleged that CM read the old budget at the start of the Budget presentation.

The CM further said “The opposition can point out only if there is a difference between what is written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, how the does the matter of leaking of budget arise”?

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje lambasted at the CM over the goof-up.”For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget”, the BJP leader said.

“This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?”, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said in the House.

The Goof up triggered massive uproar in the House as Opposition stormed to the well and created ruckus. Speaker had to adjourn the House for 30 minutes.