New Delhi: The first trailer for “I Am Groot,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” animated spinoff starring the monosyllabic space hero, has been released out of Marvel Studios Comic-Con animation panel on Friday.

Vin Diesel is reprising his role as the voice of Groot, and it was said on the panel that Bradley Cooper will also be returning to voice Rocket Raccoon, Groot’s rascally best friend and terminal bad influence.