“I am a learner, very curious as a person” says Kriti Sanon as she talks about starting her own skincare brand

Kriti Sanon is basking in the glory as of her supremely versatile performance in The Crew. Nailing the role of a girl who built a career from scratch and seeking happiness in the little joys of life Kriti’s performance was widely appreciated. The multifaceted actor also is the owner of a leading skincare brand ‘Hyphen’.

The brand with its variety of products ranging to various categories and catering to the diverse needs of people has garnered a thumbs-up from make-up and skin enthusiasts. Talking about Kriti Sanon’s idea of owning a skin care brand she said, “I genuinely feel that you should hyphen everything that you want to do in your life, I think bachpan mein jab puchte hein ki aap ko kya banna hein, usually ek answer expect kiya jata hein actor banna hein, teacher banna hein, doctor banna hein jo bhi. Ek hi kyu banna hein? Bohot kuch kyu nahi ban sakte, so that is what I believe and I like also being a newcomer every once in a while, learning new things, I am a learner, very curious as a person and that comes from being an engineer I think you are curious as people and I love acting and I love doing it every single day but if I feel passionate about something else, I just go for it.”

Kriti emphasized the fact of being open to every option in life and experimenting in all spheres of life rather than restricting yourself to just a particular field. She also advised on how being curious is a need and she is an extremely curious person.

Kriti Sanon over time has emerged as one of the most prominent female actors in Bollywood. With back-to-back hits in the first quarter of the year, Kriti has proved her dominance over the box office. She was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya where she played a robot Shifra and had taken audiences by surprise. She was paired with Shahid Kapoor and we just loved their electrifying chemistry. Her chemistry quotient with Diljit Dosanjh in The Crew was simply heart-winning.

As she steps into the shoes of a producer in 2024 with Do Patti. It is the maiden project for her production house Blue Butterfly Films. Apart from co-producing the film Kriti Sanon stars too along with Kajol and we are going to witness the coming together of two powerhouse actresses together for Do Patti.