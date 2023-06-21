‘I Am A Fan Of PM Modi’: Elon Musk

New York: Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first leg of his US visit and said that he is a fan of PM Modi. Musk also said that he is incredibly excited about the future of India. He heaped praises on PM Modi and said that Prime Minister really cares about India and he is pushing for investments in India.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, said “I’m incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India. I am a fan of Modi. It was a fantastic meeting and I like him quite a lot,” as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Speaking on PM Modi’s leadership role in making technology inclusive so that digital infrastructure can be created, he said, “I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India’s advantage, which is obviously that’s the job I’m saying. I am a fan of Modi,” to ANI.

He also divulged plans to visit India anytime soon. On being questioned over did PM Modi extended an invitation to him, he said, “He did. And yes, I’m tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I’m looking forward.”